iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Reduced by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.41. 2,481,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,913. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.15. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $137.17 and a one year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.