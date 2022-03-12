iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18,889.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,999 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,013.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 151,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,759,000 after buying an additional 147,506 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 35,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,050,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

BATS ITA opened at $105.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.66. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.