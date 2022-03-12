Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) Short Interest Update

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ ISLE traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.88. 507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,829. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 196,573 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 785.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 353,473 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 860,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

