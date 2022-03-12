Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives $186.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,853.5% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 85.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 24,596 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $183.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $187.73.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

About Jack Henry & Associates (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

