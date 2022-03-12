Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,681,000 after acquiring an additional 67,073 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,668,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,743,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 462.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,535,000 after buying an additional 100,849 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $127.46 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.40 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

