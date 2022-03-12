Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cartesian Growth were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Cartesian Growth by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 88,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter.

GLBLU stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.57.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

