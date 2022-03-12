Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $572,000 Investment in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

In related news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.98 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,746 shares of company stock valued at $231,450 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.61. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

