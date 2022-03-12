Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases New Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $203,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $204,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average is $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.02.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

