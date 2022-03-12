Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Update

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the February 13th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Japan Exchange Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

JPXGY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.30. 56,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,010. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15. Japan Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial exchange holding company that manages stock-company type financial instruments exchange and related businesses. It provides market infrastructure for financial instruments that offers investors a venue to manage their financial assets and listed companies, a platform to raise funds they require.

