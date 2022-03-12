Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Down 54.7% in February

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the February 13th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Japan Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of JAPAY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 187,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,853. Japan Tobacco has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

