Jefferies Financial Group Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $250.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $190.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.70, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,238 shares of company stock valued at $25,387,143 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

