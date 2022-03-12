Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Flutter Entertainment plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Flutter Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flutter Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170.10 ($222.88) to £159.90 ($209.51) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($224.06) to £169 ($221.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10,991.00.

PDYPY opened at $58.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average of $82.91. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

