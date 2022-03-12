Jeffrey Marraccini Sells 920 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Marraccini sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $57,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ALTR opened at $61.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -469.62 and a beta of 1.54. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,600,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $664,952,000 after acquiring an additional 419,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,534 shares of the software’s stock valued at $350,996,000 after buying an additional 235,385 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,873,734 shares of the software’s stock worth $299,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100,732 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock worth $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Altair Engineering by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,270,939 shares of the software’s stock worth $174,752,000 after acquiring an additional 197,646 shares during the period.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

