Jeffrey Scott Jacobs Sells 784 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $48,992.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $61.38 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.30 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.76 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.56.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,028,000 after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

