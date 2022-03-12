Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of DRTGF stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. Jet2 has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51.

Jet2 plc engages in the provision of aviation and distribution services. It operates through the Leisure Travel; and Distribution and Logistics segments. The Leisure Travel segment provides scheduled holiday flights by its airline, Jet2.com, and ATOL licensed package holidays by its tour operator, Jet2holidays, to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European leisure cities.

