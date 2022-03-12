JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.08

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.08 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 41.50 ($0.54). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.54), with a volume of 546,075 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 41.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 39.17. The company has a market capitalization of £71.27 million and a PE ratio of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.21.
JKX Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:JKX)
