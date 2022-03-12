Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the February 13th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Journey Energy stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.09. 299,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,557. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. Journey Energy has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $4.53.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Journey Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

