JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Trading Down 9.3%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) shares were down 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.31 and last traded at $38.20. Approximately 39,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 539,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.13.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.
The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.61.
JOYY Company Profile (NASDAQ:YY)
JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.
