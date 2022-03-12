JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Trading Down 9.3%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) shares were down 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.31 and last traded at $38.20. Approximately 39,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 539,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Get JOYY alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JOYY by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after buying an additional 70,293 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.