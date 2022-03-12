JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €9.20 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.00) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ENEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.30 ($9.02) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.33) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.25 ($10.05) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.20 ($7.83) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.60 ($10.43) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €9.03 ($9.81).
Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.52) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.08).
Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.
