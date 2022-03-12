JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Spectris (LON:SXS)

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.60% from the stock’s previous close.

SXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,980 ($52.15) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,380 ($57.39) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Spectris to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 3,370 ($44.16) to GBX 3,150 ($41.27) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.31) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,702 ($48.51).

Spectris stock opened at GBX 2,656 ($34.80) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,247.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,594.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.74. Spectris has a twelve month low of GBX 2,371 ($31.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,167 ($54.60).

In related news, insider Derek Harding purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($33.35) per share, with a total value of £101,800 ($133,385.74).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

