JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Target Price to GBX 40

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 81 ($1.06) to GBX 40 ($0.52) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.51) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cineworld Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 77.50 ($1.02).

CINE stock opened at GBX 34.96 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 37.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.37. Cineworld Group has a 12-month low of GBX 26.27 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 124.85 ($1.64). The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. The company has a market cap of £480.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

