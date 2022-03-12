JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Target Price to GBX 570

DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 588 ($7.70) to GBX 570 ($7.47) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.55) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DS Smith has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 517.83 ($6.79).

LON SMDS opened at GBX 307 ($4.02) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 363.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 387.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.80. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 279.23 ($3.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 465.97 ($6.11).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

