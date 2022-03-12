Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Mark Lavelle Acquires 3 Shares of Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) insider Mark Lavelle purchased 3 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,290 ($82.42) per share, with a total value of £188.70 ($247.25).

JDG opened at GBX 6,300 ($82.55) on Friday. Judges Scientific plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5,700 ($74.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,800 ($115.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,590.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,621.90. The stock has a market cap of £398.06 million and a PE ratio of 39.57.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

