Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $214.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) to report $214.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.20 million to $215.10 million. Kadant posted sales of $172.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $890.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $880.10 million to $900.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $935.79 million, with estimates ranging from $913.80 million to $960.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total value of $343,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,573 shares of company stock worth $563,579. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Barclays PLC increased its position in Kadant by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Kadant by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $196.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.37. Kadant has a 1 year low of $163.17 and a 1 year high of $240.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

