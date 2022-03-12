Karora Resources (KRR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.
TSE:KRR opened at C$6.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$986.35 million and a P/E ratio of 15.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.20. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.03 and a 1-year high of C$6.79.
