Karora Resources (KRR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

TSE:KRR opened at C$6.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$986.35 million and a P/E ratio of 15.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.20. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.03 and a 1-year high of C$6.79.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

