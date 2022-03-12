Kava (KAVA) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $487.64 million and $14.47 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can currently be bought for about $3.07 or 0.00007874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00182179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000996 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00026443 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.74 or 0.00356390 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00054632 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000493 BTC.

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 159,076,709 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

