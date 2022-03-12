KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.74.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($84.78) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a €84.00 ($91.30) price objective (down previously from €85.00 ($92.39)) on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KBC Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KBC Group to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from €76.00 ($82.61) to €79.00 ($85.87) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on KBC Group from €67.70 ($73.59) to €66.40 ($72.17) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average of $43.18. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $49.43.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. Equities analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

