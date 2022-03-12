Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.
Shares of KW stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 43.05%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.
