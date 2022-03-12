Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) and QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Head-To-Head Survey

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) and QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Kering has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QDM International has a beta of 7.35, meaning that its share price is 635% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kering and QDM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kering N/A N/A N/A QDM International -453.17% N/A -338.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kering and QDM International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kering $20.88 billion 3.60 $3.76 billion N/A N/A QDM International $120,000.00 24.50 -$730,989.00 ($3.48) -4.02

Kering has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Kering shares are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kering and QDM International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kering 0 3 10 0 2.77 QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kering beats QDM International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of corporate departments and headquarters teams’ shared services that provide services to brands; sustainability department, and sourcing department. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

QDM International Company Profile (Get Rating)

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

