Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.630-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.18.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.69.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,183 shares of company stock worth $8,820,387 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

