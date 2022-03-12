Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.630-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.69.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.18.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,183 shares of company stock worth $8,820,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

