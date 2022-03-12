Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $6.01

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $5.51. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 12,818 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

