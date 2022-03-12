Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KIGRY. HSBC raised Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Kion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

