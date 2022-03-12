Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

NYSE:KRG opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.94, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $23.18.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 54.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

