Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €16.60 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) received a €16.60 ($18.04) price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KCO. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($16.85) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($16.20) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.00) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.96 ($14.08).

KCO opened at €11.67 ($12.68) on Thursday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €8.48 ($9.21) and a 1-year high of €13.49 ($14.66). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 2.58.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

