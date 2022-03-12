Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Holdings Lifted by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 20,703.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,105 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,759,000 after acquiring an additional 823,426 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth $19,582,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 849,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,992,000 after acquiring an additional 280,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 922,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,436,000 after purchasing an additional 217,274 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.92.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

