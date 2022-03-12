Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of KSS stock opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.92. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.27.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,731,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $73,802,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.