Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 205 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB opened at $111.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.33 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.