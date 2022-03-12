Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 83 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Linde by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 82,348 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in Linde by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,104,000 after purchasing an additional 53,722 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Linde by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management raised its stake in Linde by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 218,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,893,000 after purchasing an additional 43,476 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN opened at $280.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.70 and a 200 day moving average of $316.12. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $264.12 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

