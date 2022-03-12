Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 226,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 446,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 114,044 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 774,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,889,000 after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 195,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 159,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $135,596.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $80,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,757 shares of company stock worth $6,104,891. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

BSX stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.13 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

