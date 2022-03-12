Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) by 214.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Ondas worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONDS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ondas by 227.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 668,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ondas by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ondas by 160.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ondas by 62.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the second quarter worth about $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

ONDS opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $12.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

