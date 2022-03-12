Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) by 214.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Ondas worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ondas by 227.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 668,324 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ondas by 7.4% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 373,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 25,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ondas by 30.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 58,576 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ondas by 293.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 187,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 139,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the second quarter worth about $1,476,000. Institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

ONDS opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $12.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

