Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $149,000 Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $306.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.90 and a 200-day moving average of $319.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.61 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

