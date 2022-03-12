Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,784 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 131.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vale by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vale by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vale by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,910,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,569,000 after buying an additional 196,560 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Vale by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 402,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after buying an additional 145,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

VALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

VALE stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.718 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

