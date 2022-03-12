Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 131.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,483,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 99,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,371,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 38,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Vale stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.718 dividend. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

