Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 779 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 5.4% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 67.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 11.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $36.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. Analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $294,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $190,171.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,005,754 shares of company stock valued at $20,297,330. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

