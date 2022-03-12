Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 110,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

CBRE opened at $87.57 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 7,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $725,788.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

