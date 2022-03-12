Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,999 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $61.50.
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
