Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,999 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $61.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Uber Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.