Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 15,341 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,341 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,744 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 72,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 48,916 shares in the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IIM opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $17.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

